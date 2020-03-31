Western UP Health Department reports testing statistics

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is reporting COVID-19 testing statistics for its five-county jurisdiction.

These testing statistics are current as of March 31, for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

WUPHD said it will not be separately reporting cases other than the first positive in each county.

The health department said residents should behave as though the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community, including businesses and buildings that are open under the governor’s "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, a dry cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

If you feel well, you do not need to be tested, but if you do become ill, call your doctor before going in to the office. Testing will be determined based on a risk assessment.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

• Stay home if they are sick

• Wash their hands frequently

• Avoid close contact with sick people

• Disinfect commonly touched surfaces

• Avoid touching your face; avoid shaking hands

• Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing

WUPHD is working to coordinate its response with federal, state, and local officials, as well as healthcare professionals, institutions, schools, and community organizations.

For more information, please contact the WUPHD at 906-482-7382. Updates are also available at www.wuphd.org.

A local COVID-19 informational call line is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. eastern at 906-487-5545.

There is a State informational hotline available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern, seven days per week at 1-888-535-6136.

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

