Western UP Health Department releases potential exposure sites for COVID-19

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified sites that were visited by an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Local residents visiting these sites may be at a higher risk for exposure as the virus can remain airborne for at least three hours and can remain on surfaces for at least three days.

These sites are (all times are central:

• Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church located at 108 S. Marquette Street in Ironwood, MI, after 4 PM on Saturday, March 14th

• Northwest Wisconsin Cancer Center located at 1615 Maple Lane in Ashland, WI on Wednesday, March 18th

• Bad River Casino located at 73370 US-2, Odanah, WI, after 3:30 PM on Wednesday, March 18th

• Brite Spot Convenience Store located at 109 Silver Street, Hurley, WI, after 4:30 PM on Wednesday March 18th

The health department is advising anyone who visited one of the sites listed above or who has had close contact for a prolonged period with someone who visited one of these sites be aware that they have been potentially exposed to novel coronavirus.

Symptoms typically show up 2-14 days after exposure. Exposure could have occurred at the site or several days later with close contact to someone who visited the site. Please notify your contacts of potential exposure.

Exposure does not mean that you need to be tested even if you do have symptoms, but you should stay home if you are feeling ill.

We ask that if you visited any of these sites and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath that you call your healthcare provider or the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department at 906-482-7382, ext. 101 and leave a message.

Due to the limited resources available for testing, testing may be prioritized according to the latest CDC guidelines.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.