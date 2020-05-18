Western UP Health Department releases details on recent positive COVID-19 case in Gogebic County

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) continues to investigate the recent COVID-19 case in a Gogebic County resident announced over the weekend.

The elderly person has a recent travel history to an urban area in another state. WUPHD is currently interviewing the person and informing any close contacts about exposure risk.

“To date, all but one of our COVID-19 positive cases have been associated with interstate or international travel,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “I urge people to continue limiting travel, quarantine for 14 days if you do travel, and practice good hygiene by washing your hands, staying home if you are ill, and thoroughly cleaning commonly touched surfaces.”

WUPHD worked with the State Emergency Operations Center and Michigan National Guard last week to test residents and staff at several area long-term care facilities and County jails.

The effort produced 598 tests with no positive cases found. The agency does not include these results in its routine test reporting.

The health department is working through the new executive orders announced Monday that will allow a partial re-opening of the region and will share additional guidance as it becomes available

Learn more about Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Monday Executive Order opening two regions here, as well as additional business guidance from the state here.

