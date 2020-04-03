Western U.P. Health Department recommends self quarantine after domestic travel

While international travel is currently suspended, many people are still traveling domestically; an action that health officials strongly recommend against unless necessary.

"We really need to have people consider a few things before they do decide to travel, like what is the spread of the disease in your area or the area that you're going to travel to," said Kate Beer, Health Officer for the Western U.P. Health Department.

With spring in full force as well, many people who live in a second home for the winter are getting ready to travel back to their primary residence, raising concerns about further spread of the virus.

"Generally when they're in the larger areas with a bigger hospital set up they may be more prepared. Even though there are several areas in the country whose hospitals are overrun now most of our rural areas are not, but their hospital systems are a lot smaller, so there's a risk of over burdening them and that's the biggest concern," said Brian McLean, Houghton County Sheriff.

The health department recommends those returning to their primary home engage in self-quarantining upon their return.

"Especially if they're returning to a home here from areas that have community spread. They really need to look at self-quarantining for 14 days upon arrival, and after that fourteen days they need to make sure that they follow the governors stay at home order and do not go out unless absolutely necessary," said Beer.

Domestic travel during this time may also cause issues with returning to work.

"Take into consideration that when you do come back to the area, you may be asked to quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor, particularly by an employer, before you'll be allowed back to work or before you should leave your home," added Beer.

