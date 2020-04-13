Western UP Health Department offers business toolkit

The Western U.P. Health Department has released a toolkit for essential businesses open during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

The toolkit is a free online resource for business still open.

It's aimed at helping keep employees and customers safe during this time.

The kit goes over topics such as employee self monitoring, screening for symptoms, along with proper sanitation and cleaning procedures.

The health department feels keeping everyone safe should be a top priority for the businesses.

"You know they have a big responsibility to make sure that not only their employees are safe but that the public coming into those facilities are safe. It's just important," said WUPHD Health Officer, Kate Beer.

Learn more by clicking here.

