Western UP Health Department exploring how contact tracing will change as businesses reopen

With the possibility of more public interaction as more Michigan businesses open up, the Western U.P. Health Department says it is exploring how its contact tracing procedures will have to change and expand.

In contact tracing, public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious.

"What we're looking at is how that would roll out, if we were to open up, how fast we need to be moving on that contact tracing and what that would look like for surveillance of say an outbreak in a facility or in a place of business or any other open facility under the stay-at-home orders," said Kate Beer, the Western U.P. Health Department Health Officer and Administrator.

Beer says the department's contact tracing procedures have already changed as test result turnaround time improves.

"When testing was not as readily available, or not as expanded, or it was taking a lot longer for us to get testing results back, we spent a lot of time doing contact tracing on people that we hadn't gotten a result back," said Beer.

Beer says there still is not enough testing data available to determine which phase the five WUPHD counties are at in this outbreak.

Watch TV6 First Look at 5:00 p.m. eastern time for an extended interview with Beer.