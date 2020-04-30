Western UP Health Department confirms first COVID-19 case in Baraga County

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) received notification Thursday of the first COVID-19 positive case in Baraga County.

The WUPHD said the case is a man with a recent history of travel.

The Health Department continues to investigate to determine if the case is travel related and if additional people have been in close contact with the individual.

“We will be closely monitoring any individuals who may have had direct, personal contact with the identified case, such as household contacts,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “Additional information will be provided if our investigation reveals any possible lower-risk community exposures. Please remember this is a time for us to support each other and work together to reduce any possible spread of illness in our community.”

No other details about the case have been released by the health department at this time.

Again, this is the first case for Baraga County, with no deaths reported.

This new case bring's Upper Michigan cases up to 88, with 13 deaths reported.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

The WUPHD has tested 56 people in Baraga County so far, with four tests canceled, one positive, 47 negatives, and four tests pending. Check out the testing chart in the image at the bottom of this story. Canceled tests are those tests that a healthcare provider decided not to submit after other diagnostic procedures confirmed a different illness, a clinical decision was made not to test after a referral was already assigned, or a patient declined testing after a referral had been assigned.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Prevention steps include:

• Clean your hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if

you cannot wash.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider.

Learn what to do if you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Wear a mask while in spaces occupied by the public.

WUPHD is working to coordinate their response with community partners. A local COVID-19 informational call line is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. eastern at 906-487-5545. Updates are also available at www.wuphd.org.

There is a State informational hotline available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern, seven days per week.That number is 1-888-535-6136.

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

