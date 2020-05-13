Western U.P. Health Department announces updated statistics on testing and recoveries

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department announced today that they have surpassed 1,000 coronavirus tests in the western five counties, a vast majority of them have come back negative.

"We've gotten about 874 back that are negative and we're waiting on about 100 results right now. Our testing rates are increasing, but the positive rates are remaining steady and actually declining as a percentage of the total tests that we're doing of course," said Kate Beer, Health Officer for the Western U.P. Health Department.

Also out of the eight cases in the western U.P., including one Wisconsin resident, five have recovered. Recovery status is defined as being alive 30 days after onset of the illness.

"So we have five people that we can now say have recovered from COVID-19, there are the two in the Houghton County area, and three in the Gogebic County area," added Beer.

As well they are working to increase testing further to help prevent damages from any larger outbreaks in the future.

"We'll have that ability to lock down any outbreaks should they occur when we do start to reopen, and so that we can confine an outbreak to maybe a certain facility, school, or even a group of people rather than it spreading to the whole community," said Beer.

The health department also stated that it's important not to step away from preventative health measures.

"Our testing rates and our positive rate show that we've done a good job, but we need to continue with doing that good job. We need to be very vigilante going forward to prevent any outbreaks," added Beer.

