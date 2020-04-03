West Iron District Library holding 'digital community art gallery'

Artists, creators and makers of all ages are invited to share what they have been creating these past weeks while practicing social distancing.

The West Iron District Library is compiling images of what is being made around Iron County.

They are encouraging people to share their work with the public. Community members can send the library through Facebook, or email, westironlibraryprogram@gmail.com a photo of the work with a short description of the piece.

The West Iron District Library will be compiling images each week Monday through Friday.

"We will be sharing those each Saturday, hoping the art will spread some hope and joy to everyone. We as a staff are in this with them. We really look forward to the day we can open our doors again, and welcome and serve each and every patron as they return,” said Stephanie Swenski, the assistant director, and program coordinator at the library.

Until then, Swenski says the library cannot wait to see what incredible arts and crafts are being created.

