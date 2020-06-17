West Iron County Public School District receives $1M donation, graduating seniors get $1,000

The West Iron County Public School District received a $1 million donation. The school community is feeling that support.

"For years, we've been trying to get Toby Brzoznowski a 1988 grad of West Iron up to speak to our students. He's has a lot of success, business wise, collegiately athletically, and financially,” said the West Iron County Public Schools superintendent, Chris Thomson.

Brzoznowski has donated anonymously and silently to the school district for the past several years.

In 2019, he bought tennis shoes for students in the district. Another year, he donated school supplies. In 2018, he also donated funds to redo the schools' tennis courts.

On Friday night, community members were introduced to the man behind the money, an Ann Arbor businessman. While delivering a commencement speech, he added he would be donating $1 million to the district.

This money will be spent on scholarships to help students with their future. In a statement Brzoznowki provide TV6 with, he stated, "Our (U.P.) schools do not have the resources made available to public school districts, and private schools, but our teachers and students are also resilient."

He also added the money will be spent on a technology endowment, allowing students to gain valuable experience with the latest tech.

"In taking with Toby, and our push to go to one to one computing with chrome books, from grade 3-12, Toby thought that fit with his mission to technology,” said Thomson.

The community will be able to use the dividends to refresh the technology every few years, allowing the school to keep their education current while sparing taxpayers any additional expense.

Each graduating senior also received $1,000 to kick-start their future.

"My seniors eyes got really big also, so grateful,” said Thomson.

Brzoznowki also stated, "I am hopeful…a few new resources can push them towards their own adventures and success."

Thomson says it is heartwarming to see the generosity,

"This is a win-win. We are so grateful to Toby and his wife Kathy, for this gift and this thought. It's hard to put into words."

