West End YMCA has new kids fit club program

The West End YMCA of Marquette County has a new program for kids. It's the Negaunee Fit Club. It's an after school program where youth learn how to work out, set goals for themselves and improve overall health.

The program includes endurance, strength and flexibility training and wellness education. The goal is to hopefully encourage the kids to work on developing healthy habits.

"The goal here is to create healthy life habits that the kids can take with them for the rest of their lives and it's really fun to see the kids, they all know each other from class and they're making new friends and they're having a good time and it's really important that we have programs like this," said Member Service Coordinator for the YMCA, Katrina Turecky.

Last time the program only had a couple of participants, this time around there's a dozen. They've been able to expand the program thanks to a grant from UPPCO. It's for kids age 8 to 14 and they meet on Tuesday and Thursday each week.

