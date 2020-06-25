West Branch Township contract renewal for Peter White Public Library services

West Branch Township is hopeful a mileage they're renewing on this year's election ballot will allow their community to have more access to Peter White Public Library and its services.

Township officials say the mileage first appeared on the ballot in 1993 for a five-year contract, but it expired in 1998.

Since then, township officials say there's never been a new contract, but they're making changes to get it renewed.

"This township is always looking at making sure we're getting as much service as we can for the money we're paying, so we're looking at different things, and then the process … we requested some things from Peter White Library, one of them being the most current contract that we have with them, which we don't have so that was apart of it and some other things we looked in to update,” said West Branch Township Supervisor, Jack Heidtman.

If the contract is renewed, people living in West Branch Township won't have to pay a $115 annual membership fee to use the library's services.