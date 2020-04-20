Wellspring Community Church to host Red Cross blood drive

A blood drive hosted by the Red Cross will be at Wellspring Community Church in the Delta Plaza Mall.

On Tuesday, the blood drive will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, it will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

“Anybody who would like to give blood your donation would be greatly appreciated because there’s such a deep need right now due to COVID-19,” said Paul Culbertson, Wellspring Community Church pastor.

You can also download the ‘Blood Donor’ app by the Red Cross. This allows you to put your information in ahead of time and speed up the process when you arrive.