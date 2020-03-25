Wellspring Community Church reaches out

The new executive order has almost every business shut down. But Wellspring Community Church saw this as an opportunity to reach out to their community.

Wellspring Community Church turned into a blood drive site for the Red Cross. (WLUC photo)

The Red Cross will call the church when they want to host a blood drive.

“They called me last week and said ‘Hey we have a real emergency for blood and we would like to do a couple of blood drives’ because they can’t do them at some of the schools and places they would normally do them,” said Paul Culbertson, pastor of Wellspring Community Church.

In addition to the blood drive, the church is taking grocery donations to give to the community.

“The idea came what if we set up a temporary resource center where we would be a place where people could drop off goods and a place where people could pick up goods,” said Culbertson.

Church members are taking things like cereal and canned goods and placing them right into bags to be delivered.

“So if you need help in the community, you can look up the Delta County COVID-19 Help page on Facebook, and we would love to get connected with you. If we can deliver food to your house or help in some other way with goods let us know," said Culbertson.

Wellspring is hoping that everyone can find a way to assist their neighbors. And if you need help, the church is here for you.

“We’re hoping that every person in our community on some level realizes that they can do something to help somebody else around them. And this is just a small way that we get to look at our community and say we care about you, we love you, and we want to help you,” said Culbertson.

Another blood drive will be hosted at Wellspring Community Church inside the Delta Plaza Mall on Wednesday, May 1 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.