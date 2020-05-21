Webinar held to explain business reopening guidelines

With many businesses set to reopen Friday, InvestUP, along with the Lake Superior Community Partnership and representatives from the law firm, Miller Canfield, held a webinar Thursday to answer frequently asked questions.

"A lot of things are changing pretty rapidly with what is going on here with the executive orders and how the state is dealing with the coronavirus,” said Miller Canfield Associate, Jacob Hogg.

To reopen, businesses must follow strict guidelines concerning both employees and customers.

"With respect to restaurants and bars separation, the businesses now have to limit capacity to 50 percent of the normal seating capacity and also have to require six feet of separation between parties or groups, and also customers in any line,” Hogg added.

All businesses planning to reopen must also develop a COVID-19 response plan. This plan must include sickness reporting protocols and infection prevention procedures.

"How are you going to ensure that your workers don't come to work if they're sick, how are you going to ensure that they report every day that they are symptom free, that you're cleaning and disinfecting and at appropriate rates,” said Principal in Miller Canfield’s Employment and Labor Group, Leigh Schultz.

It was also stated that if businesses decide to not follow guidelines as stated in the executive order, they should be prepared for consequences.

"The governor has now made it clear that if employers do not comply with the safeguards in this order, they will be considered to be in violation of MIOSHA,” Schultz said.

