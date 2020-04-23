Wearing rubber gloves while shopping may not protect you from COVID-19

The CDC continues to recommend wearing a cloth face cover when you're in public, to protect other people in case you are infected, but the CDC is not recommending wearing rubber gloves while shopping.

Some people are littering and throwing the used gloves on the ground of a parking lot instead of throwing them away properly.

Experts say handwashing is the better prevention method.

"The rubber gloves should be spared for the medical professionals at this point," said Kate Beer, the health officer and administrator for the Western U.P. Health Department. "Hand washing is a better practice to get into rather than wearing the gloves. People need to understand that there's a protocol with PPE. There's a protocol with transferring infections."

Research shows the virus primarily spreads through our mouth, not our hands. There's no evidence that gloves do anything to protect you from picking up the illness. The risk is when people touch their faces, which they do with and without gloves.

The CDC says you should use gloves or disinfecting wipes when pumping gas, but please don't litter, as the waste from the gloves could end up in sewers and eventually bodies of water.