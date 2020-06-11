Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers reopens

As Washington Street continues to reopen, Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers is following suit.

After nearly two and half months closed, they were able to flip their closed sign to open on Monday.

“It’s been a long few months," said Lacee Hartzell, Sales Manager for Wattsson and Wattsson. "It feels excellent to be reopen. It’s so nice to be able to see some of the regular faces and even some non-regular faces, but it’s great to be able to be here.”

Still operating under limited hours, the expectation is to reopen to expanded hours starting on Monday, June 15.

“It’s a lot more cleaning. We already do a lot of cleaning as it is, we have a lot of glass in here and that has to be cleaned all the time," said Hartzell. "It’s just a few new things."

According to Hartzell, following new state guidelines has gone pretty seamlessly despite added precautions.

“We will provide someone a mask if they don’t have one available because you are required to wear one in the store as of state guidelines," stated Hartzell. "We do have plexiglass shields to keep us safe. Anything that is touched frequently is sanitized frequently. Pens, which is not something you thing about, but pens are one use.”

The staff says that business has been “great”, receiving delayed Mother’s Day orders, custom pieces and some engagement rings.

“Everybody’s been very understanding and open to the guidelines that we do have to follow to be open.”

Wattsson and Wattsson is still offering curbside services while enjoying increasing traffic on Washington Street.

“We just look forward to seeing everybody and serving the community.”

Click here to read all of TV6 & FOX UP's stories on Opening up the U.P.