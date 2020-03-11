Watersmeet school closing rest of week due to illness

The Watersmeet Township School will be closing the rest of the week due to illness. According to the school, classes are canceled to allow for sanitation of the building.

In a phone call with TV6 & FOX UP, Watersmeet Superintendent Dr. Gerald E. Pease said nothing has been confirmed, illness-wise. He said a parent had a recent business trip to Washington, D.C., and then developed "flu-like symptoms." That parent immediately informed the school and is being tested for the flu and coronavirus, among other things.

According to Pease, the school closing is "preventative and proactive." He said the school will be sanitized top to bottom to prevent the spread of any illness.

The school said all activities will be canceled for the rest of the week, including boys district basketball.

Pease said the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) told them to not travel to other schools, so Watersmeet has forfeited those games.

"That's the right thing to do, to protect other people," Pease said.

Pease also said students were set to participate in a FIRST Robotics event in Escanaba, and that event has been postponed.

"To all of us here, this is a big time issue," Pease said. "We're all in this together, all interconnected. We need to take care of each other."

To learn more about the school and for future updates, visitthe school's website.

Pease said he hopes Watersmeet can resume classes on Monday.