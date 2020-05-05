Watch the U.S. Army’s new commercial honoring frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Army has launched a new campaign to honor soldiers and civilians working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Army has released a video paying tribute to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: U.S. Army) The marketing campaign is called “To All Who Serve,” and it features images of doctors, nurses, soldiers and others who have contributed toward fighting the outbreak that has killed more than 70,000 in the U.S. alone. A 60-second spot titled “Brave” premiered Tuesday. A 30-second spot titled “Unbelievable” is currently running.

“Nothing embodies this spirit of service more than the incredible work carried out by the people on the frontlines, including Army Soldiers and civilians, who are putting their lives at risk to come to the aid of those most impacted by coronavirus," Army Brig. Gen. Alex Fink said.

The Army says tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians, including members of the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and Army Corps of Engineers are supporting the effort to battle COVID-19.

