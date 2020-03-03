Warm temperatures bring road changes in Dickinson County

With above average temperatures this week, you may have noticed changes in your local roads, signaling spring weather is on its way.

Dickinson County Road Commission trucks on the road (WLUC Photo)

"We've had a decent winter for a change, a little warmer weather, not so much frost, it makes spring come faster,” said the Breitung Township Public Works superintendent, Guy Forstrom.

And so are pot holes.

"We are geared up with 2 patch trucks that will be out, north and south, as much as reasonably possible. But you are going to notice some deterioration in the roads,” said Jim Harris, the Dickinson County Road Commission superintendent.

The Dickinson County Road Commission and Breitung Township Public Works Department will be monitoring water on roads.

"We do have catch basins and systems, in low-lying areas, and we've installed many of those over the years. To try and gather as much water, get it out of people's yards and keep it from running into their homes,” said Forstrom.

Forstrom says the amount of water on the roads depends a lot on how frozen the ground is. This winter's early snowfall means there is almost no frost.

"It means less water stand on the roads, less road damage, you know the faster the water runs off the more the ground soaks it up, the better for the roads,” he said.

To also help the roads, the Dickinson County Road Commission has imposed and will enforce seasonal and speed restricts on all county roads beginning March 7.

These restrictions are in place each year to help minimize the effect of heavy truck traffic.

"Just the other day the road temperature was 58 degrees, even though the ambient temperature was in the high 30s,” said Harris.

And that's when material under the asphalt softens.

"If you don't reduce loading on the road you will see damage on the road, especially if the asphalt is in poorer condition,” said Harris.

The road commission has a weigh-master position who has been working closely with the trucking industry, to make sure truckers know the restrictions.

"The industry has been excellent with working with us as well,” said Harris

To see the weight restrictions in Dickinson County visit http://www.dickinsoncrc.com/. For more information, you can contact the Road Commission at 906-282-5988 or 906-774-1588.

