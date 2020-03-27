Waiver allows more flexibility for student lunches

The Michigan Department of Education received a federal waiver allowing more flexibility in providing lunches to students. It's part of an effort to make sure kids are still getting breakfasts and lunches they need while schools remain closed due to the cornoavirus outbreak.

The waiver allows students or their parents to pick up multiple meals at a time, and allows the students to eat the meals at home.

"It was a great decision that was made because we do not want lots of people grouping around each other, we want people to keep some distance from each other so everyone can stay safe and help keep each other safe, it's hugely important right now," said Food Service Director for the Marquette Area Public Schools, Chris Collins.

Collins also says the JJ Packs program has been a big help during these times. With those packs they're able to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to students facing food insecurity.

