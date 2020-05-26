WUPHD releases details on new COVID-19 case in Houghton County, out-of-state case

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is investigating two unrelated new positive COVID-19 cases in Houghton County, one of whom is not a Houghton County resident.

The first person recently traveled from another state to visit family. Local testing reports will list this case as a non-Michigan positive while they recover in the area.

The second person recently returned home after wintering in another state.

WUPHD is currently conducting case investigations and will inform any close contacts about exposure risk.

“The ability of people to travel more and to gather in groups of 10 or less as we re-open brings increased risk of exposure,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD “We must continue to take safe steps to reduce the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19.”

The following are tips for a safer gathering:

1. Keep it small. A gathering should be under 10 people.

2. Meet outside.

3. Stay at least six feet apart.

4. Wash or sanitize hands often.

5. Wear masks if possible.

6. Do not share food, drinks, or other items. Have everyone bring their own snacks or serve food with

single-use serving utensils.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of these symptoms:

• Fever

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

People should seek immediate medical attention if they have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or bluish lips or face.

There is a State informational hotline available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern, seven days per week. That number is 1-888-535-6136. Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on www.wuphd.org, Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

