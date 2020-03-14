WUPHD awaiting COVID-19 test results, to open call center Monday

The State of Michigan announced Friday there are an additional 13 presumptively positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 25.

No positive cases have been confirmed in Upper Michigan, including the five counties covered by the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD). The WUPHD says several individuals have been tested and are awaiting results that can take three to four days to get back.

The WUPHD supports recent preventive measures taken by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including Executive Order 2020-5 signed and issued today. In addition to closing all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5, this order temporarily prohibits all events and shared-space assemblages of more than 250 people. Industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, and the purchase of groceries or consumer goods is exempt from this order.

“We strongly encourage individuals, businesses and organizations to implement these additional preventive strategies,” says Kate Beer, Health Officer of WUPHD. “They are another proactive tool in our fight to protect the most people from this virus.”

WUPHD reminds the community to continue practicing personal prevention activities such as washing hands for 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, regularly clean surfaces, and stay home when you are sick. Symptoms of the illness are fever, cough, and shortness of breath, similar to influenza. Individuals with concerns or flu-like symptoms should call their health care provider first with questions before presenting at a clinic or emergency department.

WUPHD is working to coordinate their response with federal, state, and local officials, as well as institutions, schools and community organizations. Beginning Monday, March 16, the health department will open a call center to assist in answering questions from the community.

The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. eastern time until further notice. The number for the call center is 906-487-5545.