WNMU-TV offers alternative learning options

With COVID-19 closing schools, WNMU-TV at Northern Michigan University is working with Upper Peninsula school superintendents and educators to provide alternative options for online learning. WNMU-TV (channel 13) will modify its main-channel content beginning Monday, April 13, to broadcast special educational content for students in grades 6-12.

PBS WORLD will be available on WNMU-TV (channel 13) between noon and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through June. WORLD features a variety of educational programs related to science, language, history, civics and music.

“Along with the broadcasts, teachers, students and families can access information about the programs and resources that engage children in activities directly related to content found on the shows at PBSLearningMedia.org,” said Eric Smith, general manager at WNMU-TV.

Smith said the station also wants to remind families with younger children that PBS Kids programs are available 24/7 on its second channel, 13.2. Like the materials available for older students, the PBSKids.org web site has supplemental learning activities that can provide enrichment learning for pre-school and early elementary students.

“We’re trying to provide parents and students with learning opportunities that extend beyond what they would normally get at school, yet are rigorous and of high quality,” Smith said.

Information on PBS WORLD can be found at https://worldchannel.org/at-home-learning/ and details on the WORLD schedule can be reviewed at https://worldchannel.org/schedule/. For these and other at-home learning links, visit the WNMU-TV website at wnmutv.nmu.edu.

