WIC Clinic now offered in KI Sawyer on first, third Friday each month

A new WIC Clinic opened their doors at the beginning of February in K.I. Sawyer.

It provides preventative screens and nutrition education for pregnant women, postpartum women, and children under the age of five.

Open on the first and third Friday of every month, the supplemental nutrition program is available to the low to moderate income families. Anyone with Medicaid is eligible.

According to the Marquette County Health Department, the additional location will help clients with transportation issues.

“Our only location currently is in Negaunee and that’s pretty big reach for a lot of people in Marquette County,” said Chelsea Moyle, Marquette County Health Department registered dietitian. “We’re serving the entire county as a whole. Especially this community in Gwinn, we needed this here.”

For more information, visit MDHHS or call Marquette County Health Department 906-475-7846.