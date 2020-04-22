WEDNESDAY ONLY: 'Four the Water' offers viewing of feature film

Lake Superior, and the Great Lakes ecosystem, are being highlighted by one group of kayakers for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The group of four men--Karol Rajski, Drew Etling, Jared Vanoordt, and Ryan Busch--have gone by the name "Four the Water."

In 2018, all four "kayaked around the biggest freshwater lake in the world (by surface area) [Lake Superior] to help raise awareness and money to conserve the pristine waters and landscapes they behold, share stories and values of what makes our backyard so important to us and those that live with it, and make a documentary film at the end of the journey."

Four the Water began their journey on Monday, May 21, 2018.They completed their 102-day, 1,500-mile trip around Lake Superior on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

The group's feature film, "Our Water," is being shared for one day only, on Earth Day, April 22, 2020.

You can watch the 90-minute film on the group's website or Youtube channel. You can also learn more on their Facebook page.