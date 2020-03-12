WCHA cancels remainder of playoff games

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Thursday that it is canceling the remaining rounds of the WCHA Men's Postseason due to concerns over the COVID-19 health situation.

"In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are canceling the remainder of the WCHA Postseason." WCHA President and Men's League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority. Over the last several days we have discussed options for continuing the competition but at the end of the day, we felt it was best for all concerned to end the season immediately."

This means the series that Michigan Tech University was set to play in this weekend at the University of Minnesota - Mankato has been canceled.

