WATCH: WCHA playoff hockey NMU v. MTU

This weekend's WCHA Quarterfinals series between Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan will be televised on TV6 & FOX UP and online on the FloHockey website.

It's a best-of-three series between the rivals at the Berry Events Center.

Friday's game at 7:00 p.m. eastern time will have pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on FOX UP, and online at FloHockey.

Saturday's game and Sunday's game, if necessary, will air at 6:00 p.m. eastern time on TV6, and online at FloHockey.

TV6 & FOX UP began airing MTU vs. NMU hockey games in 2013-14.

To watch the games online, visit the FloHockey website.