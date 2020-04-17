WATCH: The Senators' April 16 Town Hall

U.S. Senators' Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters held a special town hall Thursday evening.

(Image from The Senators' Town Hall on April 16, 2020)

They addressed the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic and answered questions from viewers across the state.

The senators joined 7 Action News' Carolyn Clifford, Fox 2's Huel Perkins and WDIV's Devin Scillian for the April 16 event.

The commercial-free event was broadcast on television stations, including TV6, throughout Michigan in partnership with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.

