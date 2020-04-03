WATCH: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's April 2 Town Hall

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a special town hall Thursday evening.

(Image from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Town Hall on April 2, 2020)

The governor addressed the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic and answered questions from viewers across the state.

Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun joined 7 Action News' Carolyn Clifford, Fox 2's Huel Perkins and WDIV's Devin Scillian for the event.

The commercial-free event was broadcast on television stations, including TV6, throughout Michigan in partnership with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.

To watch the complete broadcast, check out the videos above.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.