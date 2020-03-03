Votes on absentee ballots can be changed for Michigan presidential primary election

Absentee voters have until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9 to retrieve and revote for any reason. This includes having candidates withdraw from the presidential election.

Marquette City Clerk Kris Hazeres says it’s best to come directly into the City Clerk office to spoil your ballot because mailing time is short.

"Come in with voter ID, exactly like how you would apply for an original ballot,” said Hazeres. “We'll pull the ballot, pull their application, make the changes to that application, have them sign it, that they're agreeing that this is what they're doing and we just issue them a new ballot."

There is still time to cast absentee ballots. Original absentee ballots also must be returned to local election clerks by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9.