Voters turn out to Norway City Hall

Dickinson County voters are participating in the Michigan primary on Tuesday.

Voters turning out at the Norway City Hall, casting ballots and making their voices count.

Also on the ballot, a sinking millage for Norway-Vulcan Area Schools. Every dollar from this millage, if passed, will go to improving the school's building and grounds.

According to the city clerk, voting has been issue-free so far. The turnout has been steady, average for elections, with numbers reaching around 350 people so far.

