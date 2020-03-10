Voters turn out to Norway City Hall

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County voters are participating in the Michigan primary on Tuesday.

Voters turning out at the Norway City Hall, casting ballots and making their voices count.

Also on the ballot, a sinking millage for Norway-Vulcan Area Schools. Every dollar from this millage, if passed, will go to improving the school's building and grounds.

According to the city clerk, voting has been issue-free so far. The turnout has been steady, average for elections, with numbers reaching around 350 people so far.

 
