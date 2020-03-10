Voters receive caramel for voting at Donckers

Donckers in Marquette rewarded voters Tuesday by giving away a piece of caramel for anyone who voted and showed their sticker.

The business came up with this idea to encourage more people to express their voice.

The owners hope this reward will motivate people to vote, not only in Tuesday’s election, but in future elections too.

"That's a voice that we all have, and not enough people are using that voice and I can only imagine what it would be like if everybody actually went out and voted,” said Donckers co-owner, Jennifer Ray.

If anyone missed Tuesday’s opportunity to get a piece of caramel, Donckers welcomes people to stop by their shop Wednesday.