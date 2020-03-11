Voters approve Gwinn Area Community Schools sinking fund

The Gwinn Area Community School District administration is celebrating last nights election result where voters approved a new sinking fund millage. This was a modified version of previous attempts at a millage.

It calls for an increase of 1.5 mills for 4 years generating about $430,000 each year. That money will be used for maintaining and upgrading the district's infrastructure.

"We're looking at replacing plumbing, replacing flooring, installing a new phone system that's E-911 compliant, so a lot of those safety features and needs for the students of the school," said Gwinn Area Community Schools Superintendent, Sandra Petrovich.

The school district has also completed a new strategic plan and solved their prior budget deficit.

