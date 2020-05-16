Volunteers participate in United Way of Marquette County's day of service

18 volunteers worked on nine different service projects throughout Marquette county Saturday thanks to the United Way of Marquette County.

The organization hosted this day of service to get volunteers to help spruce up people's yards.

Two volunteers worked on a woman's yard in Chocolay Township by removing leaves and pinecones to give her a fresh start to the season ahead.

"It is really nice to see other faces, and to just get out on a beautiful day like I said just to benefit people in the community who need a hand,” said Beth Thiele, one of Saturday’s volunteers.

Even after Saturday, the United Way of Marquette County encourages people to continue serving their community.