Volunteers hand Memorial Day signs at Ishpeming Cemetery

With this year’s Memorial Day celebration being cancelled in Ishpeming due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers still found a way to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

This morning, volunteers hung signs on the fence of Ishpeming cemetery, displaying messages of thanks and remembrance for fallen military members.

The signs were created by residents of the Ishpeming High Rise, area children and family members. Laurie Bashaw created a sign to honor her husband, who died from a cancer he got from serving in Vietnam.

“The wars that have been fought have been fought for our freedoms, and it’s just important that, the younger people especially, learn to respect our country and for what we’ve all come through to get to where we are today,” said Bashaw.

The signs remained up for most of the day, but were taken down before the afternoon rain showers.

