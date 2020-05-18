Volunteers come together to unload food truck for local pantry

Volunteers came together this morning at the Saint Vincent de Paul food pantry in Gwinn to help unload a food truck.

In addition to food pantry staff, volunteers from Reinhart Foodservice and the Superior Watershed Partnership also helped.

Pantry staff say due to the coronavirus pandemic, the need for the pantry is greater than ever.

"We have seen an increase and as of right now, anybody that is hungry, who needs food, can come in,” said Brenda Tregembo, a volunteer manager at the pantry.

The food came from the “Emergency Food Assistance Program” which is a free program through the USDA that assists pantries across the nation.

