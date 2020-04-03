Vogels celebrate anniversary with friends in cars

A group of family and friends in Marquette found a way to celebrate a golden anniversary on Thursday.

It was Paul and Sandy Vogel’s 50th wedding anniversary. Their daughter was planning to celebrate with them, but her travel plans from Lower Michigan were canceled.

She still found a way to make the day a special one, asking Paul and Sandy’s friends to drive by their house and wish them a Happy Anniversary.

At 3:00 p.m., their friends arrived at the house and called to tell the Vogels to come outside.

“This has just all been a total shock and surprise. It’s probably the biggest celebration we’re done since we got married. It’s going to be a day we’re going to remember, that’s for certain,” said Sandy Vogel.

The Vogels have lived in Marquette for about 48 of their 50 years of marriage.

Later in the day, the Vogels planned to do a socially distanced Champagne toast with their friends across the street.