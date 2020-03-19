Vista Theater invites you to Be a Star From Afar

The Vista Theater in Negaunee has come up with a unique way to raise funds amid postponements caused by the coronavirus outbreak. They're calling it 'Be a Star From Afar.'

They're looking for performers to upload a one minute singing or dancing performance from a musical to YouTube. Then using the Vista website instructions you can set up the video to raise funds for the Vista.

"We decided that not only will people be quarantined in their homes but they're also going to be missing the stage just as much as we will miss having them on our stage, and this is a good way to help each other and donate some money to this beautiful theater that we can hopefully continue on with," said PAAC Board Member, Eliisa Gladwell.

Whichever video has the most donations by the end of April will be the winner. The instructions for uploading are posted in the related links section on this page.

