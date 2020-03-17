Visitor restrictions, screening guidelines, and closures implemented at UP Health System - Bell

Visitor Restrictions, Screening Guidelines, and Closures at UP Health System - Bell

For the safety of our patients, their loved ones, and our medical staff, UP Health System - Bell is implementing the following visitor restrictions, screening guidelines, and closures regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) per Governor Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-07 for the State of Michigan.

The following visitor restrictions have been implemented at UPHS - Bell per Governor Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-07 for the State of Michigan...

Effective immediately and continuing through April 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., all health care facilities must prohibit any visitors entering their facility that:

• Are not necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility's care;

• Are not a parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual who is 21 years of age or under who is under the facility's care;

• Are not visiting an individual under the facility's care that is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care;

• And are not visiting under exigent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official government functions.

Screening Guidelines

Effective immediately and continuing through April 5, 2020, at 5:00 pm, all health care facilities must perform a health evaluation of all individuals that are not under the care of the facility each time the individual seeks to enter the facility and must deny entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria.

The evaluation criteria include:

• Symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat;

• And contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Closures

• The Clinic Entrance to the hospital is closed until further notice

• The Main Entrance to the hospital is open the following hours:

o Monday through Friday: 6 am - 6 pm

o Saturday and Sunday: 8 am - 4 pm

• The Emergency Department Entrance is open 24 hours a day, 7 days week

• The Gift Shop is closed until further notice

• The Coffee Cart is closed until further notice

We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. We stand ready to serve you.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to protect our patients and keep our communities safe.

For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit our website and view preparedness information for UPHS - Bell at BellHospital.org.