Visit the Marquette Regional History Museum virtually with "Places of the Past"

The Marquette Regional History Museum is now providing a virtual way to learn more about local history.

On the museum’s website, Q107 WMQT Program Director Jim Koski has put together a video series called “Places of the Past.” Using photos from the museum library and Superior View Studios, he tells stories about area landmarks, historical events and people.

With the coronavirus closing the museum to visitors, it's hoping this series will reach the community.

“People just want to connect and they want to hear these stories. They want to remember them, they want to remember maybe their grandparents talking about these stories, it really reaches every age bracket when you talk about what happened in the past,” said Cris Osier, Executive Director, Marquette Regional History Museum.

The Marquette Regional History Museum is looking to expand its video library and offer more events in the future.

A link to donate to the MRHC can be found by clicking here.

