VirusUP aims to get much-needed PPE to first responders, health care workers

Grassroots organization “#VirusUP” which was started by Escanaba resident Monika Kross, has a goal of getting personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders and health care workers across the Upper Peninsula.

"We have such a need for personal protective equipment at every level, especially in our rural communities, especially in our rural hospitals,” Kross said.

Kross, a retired firefighter and medic, started the organization by donating some of her own PPE to first responders, after they voiced concerns over responding to calls without any PPE.

Kross says she feels like the U.P. is getting slighted in terms of state-provided PPE.

"The state's attention and the nation's attention is on the metro areas of Michigan, down in Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids. They're getting all the attention and what we're getting isn't enough for us. It's not enough for our rural communities or our rural hospitals,” said Kross.

Now, Kross is trying to get volunteers together to collect supplies all around the U.P. such as masks and disinfectant sprays.

Kross adds that she has reached out to various organizations around the country and the U.P. for help, and that she is even working with members of the Michigan legislature.

"I've called each emergency management team leader, I've called every hospital, I've spoken to politicians, I have spoken to our local clinics,” Kross said.

Kross hopes that with support, #VirusUP will help save lives.

"I need volunteers, I need team leaders to help run this, to help everyone. Every person, every resident can help from their own home,” Kross said.

To help with the #VirusUP effort, click here.

You can also email Kross at monikakross2@gmail.com.

