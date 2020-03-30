Virtual public meeting held Monday for Eagle Mine and Humbolt Mill proposed air permits

A virtual public meeting and hearing was held Monday to discuss the Eagle Mine and Humbolt Mill proposed air permits.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, Air Quality Division (AQD) presented information on the proposed permits.

Then residents had the chance to ask questions after the presentation.

The permit for Eagle Mine is asking for a number of things including a portable development rock screening plant and wanting to change time frame of ore truck throughput limit.

“Eagle Mine currently stores aggregate in the aggregate storage building, Eagle Mine wants to add an outdoor aggregate and sand storage area north of the development rock storage area,” said Andy Drury, with the Permit Section for AQD. “Eagle Mine wants this additional storage so they can bring aggregate and sand to the facility when travel conditions are good and avoid bringing material in when travel conditions are bad, especially in the winter.”

Eagle Mine says these changes would not increase admissions from the mine.

Humbolt Mill is proposing to change the time frame of ore truck throughput limit to match with Eagle Mine.

During public comment, one community member spoke against approving the permits and called for more testing to be done.

Comments can still be submitted in writing until midnight on April 3, 2020.

