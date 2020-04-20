Virtual music performances help bring communities together

On Saturday, the Marquette Symphony Orchestra (MSO) performed a virtual ensemble of a hymn from "Finlandia."

Saturday was supposed to be the orchestra's last performance of the season, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We take what we do very seriously and we look at our performances as soul-healing for our audience. When we don't have an opportunity to do that, somethings really missing in our lives,” said MSO Concertmaster, Janis Peterson.

Peterson says it was important for the performance to happen, since music brings people together, especially during hard times.

"It just makes us all feel good and right now, anything that we can find that helps us feel better, I think we ought to go for it,” Peterson said.

Also in Marquette County, area music teachers also came together virtually to perform their rendition of “Let Music Live.”

Emily Fitzpatrick, a music teacher at Lakeview Elementary in Negaunee, says she hopes the video spreads a message of hope during uncertain times.

"Music can definitely give us a sense of community and togetherness. It's something that everyone has in common, everyone enjoys music in some way or another,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick hopes to soon bring children together virtually, so they can keep up with musical learning.

"We're really excited about the fact that we're sharing our music with the community, but also now we all have a little bit better of an idea about how to go about the process so that we can do it with our students, potentially,” Fitzpatrick said.

