Virtual events added to Marquette365 online community calendar

The City of Marquette Arts & Culture Division invites the community to utilize the Marquette365 community calendar to upload and share virtual and online events going on amidst the stay-at-home order issued by the State of Michigan.

Marquette365.com, originally a product of the Marquette Chamber of Commerce, is now managed and operated by the City of Marquette Arts & Culture Division of Community Services.

This free resource is a one-stop shop for all events going on in Marquette County, including festivals, arts & culture events, performances, meetings and special events.

The Division recently added an “Online & Streaming” event category to consolidate and promote events going on in the area that are accessible from home, including online classes, live-streamed concerts and performances and other experiences.

Event hosts are encouraged to create a free account and upload events as they arise. Arts & Culture Staff are available to assist with any questions in regard to setting up an account, getting events uploaded, and further promotion of events.

Please contact Tristan at tluoma@marquettemi.gov or 906-225-8655 or Taylor at tkulju@marquettemi.gov or 906-869-3385 for assistance or more information.