Virtual UP Pink Power walk raises $10,500

An annual spring event that works to pay it forward continued Saturday - virtually.

The 17-mile U.P. Pink Power Walk typically begins at the Tall Timbers Store near Gwinn and continues to Gary’s Knotty Pine in Arnold.

Participants did their own walks this year with family. One group started at the RAMBA Trailhead in Ishpeming and walked the Iron Ore Heritage Trail to Marquette.

"It's for a great cause, and it's a great event," participant Lisa Cory said. "And it's a good way to get out and enjoy the U.P. and visit with others and good community usually. So that part will be missed this year, but I'm going to enjoy doing it with the family that is with me."

Since 2011, the U.P. Pink Power Walk has raised money to buy and distribute 143 AEDs across the U-P and help 905 families with unexpected expenses.

Accounting for mile markers, pledges, clothing sponsors and expenses, the virtual walk raised at least $10,516.

Organizers ask anyone who walked to post pictures on the U.P. Pink Power Facebook page for a chance to win prizes.

Going forward, the annual walk is going to be held on the last Saturday of April.