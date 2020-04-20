Virtual TV6 Canathon continues

The coronavirus crisis has all of us looking to see what we can do to help others and TV6 has just the opportunity for you to do that.

TV6 decided to host a 'virtual' TV6 Canathon. We want to encourage giving in this time of great need.

With social distancing, food banks are asking for monetary donations to be sent directly to them.

Additional questions can be addressed to:

Salvation Army – Marquette – Upper Michigan Questions: Captain Doug Winters - 906-226-2241

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/

To donate to the Salvation Army of your choice, please list which pantry your would like to donate to in the comment section of this form https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/give/277617/#!/donation/checkout. Donations to this link will be matched, up to $125,000, through an anonymous donor. This offer is for Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Salvation Army locations.

St. Vincent DePaul – Diocese of Marquette – Upper Michigan Questions: Ellen Sergeant – 906-226-2241

https://www.svdpup.org/

Little Brothers Friend of the Elderly – Houghton: Calling 906-482-6944 or emailing michigan@littlebrothers.org.

https://houghton.littlebrothers.org/

Good Neighbor Services – Manistique: Call 906-341-3927

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Social-Service/Good-Neighbors-Service-985577714980211/

If you have a local pantry you would like added to the list, please email apietila@wluctv6.com and szerbel@wluctv6.com.

List of local food pantry locations across Upper Michigan:

CLK Food Pantry – 507 Pine St – Calumet – 49913

Western UP Food Bank – 926 Dodge St – Houghton – 49931

https://www.feedwm.org/faqs/western-up-food-bank-houghton/

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly – 527 Hancock St – Hancock – 49930

https://houghton.littlebrothers.org/donate-2/

Hancock Salvation Army Food Pantry – 408 Ravine St. – Hancock – 49930

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/hancock/

Good Neighbor Food Pantry – 200 Deer St. – Manistique – 49854

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Social-Service/Good-Neighbors-Service-985577714980211/

Marquette Salvation Army Food Pantry – 1009 W. Baraga – Marquette – 49855

https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/give/277617/#!/donation/checkout

Ishpeming Salvation Army Food Pantry – 222 E. Division – Box 384 – Ishpeming – 49849

https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/give/277617/#!/donation/checkout

Dickinson County Salvation Army Food Pantry – 145 Roseland St – Kingsford – 49802

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/dickinsoncounty/

Escanaba Salvation Army Food Pantry – 3001 5th Ave. South – Escanaba – 49829

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/escanaba/contact-us/

Marquette SVdP District Food Pantry – 2119 Presque Isle Ave. – Marquette – 49855

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

St. Anthony SVdP Food Pantry - PO Box 766, 111 N. Pine St - Gwinn, MI 49841

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Sacred Heart SVdP Food Pantry – Munising Central School Building – Munising – 49862

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

St Joe – St John SVdP Food Pantry - 322 Cleveland – PO Box #2 – Ishpeming – 49849

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

St. Augustine SVdP Food Pantry - 322 Kloman Ave – Republic – 49879

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

St. Paul SVdP Food Pantry - C/O Steve Perucco - 212 ½ Arch St – Negaunee – 49866

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Our Lady of Peace SVdP Food Pantry - 108 S Marquette St – Ironwood – 49938

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

St. Sebastian SVdP Food Pantry - 103 N. Case – Bessemer – 49911

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Holy Family SVdP Food Pantry - 205 Quartz St – Ontonagon – 49953

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Resurrection SVdP Food Pantry – Hancock – 206 Quincy St – Hancock – 49930

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Sacred Heart SVdP Food Pantry – 10 E Broad St - L’Anse – 49946

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Watersmeet SVdP Food Pantry - PO Box 310 - Old Town Hall – Watersmeet – 49969

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Iron Mountain District Food Pantry - PO Box 494 - 117 West A - Iron Mountain – 49801

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Guardian Angels SVdP Food Pantry - 11 N Fifth St - Crystal Falls – 49920

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Sts Agnes and Cecilia SVdP Food Pantry - 211 W Maple - Iron River – 49935

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

St. Barbara and St. Mary SVdP Food Pantry - 431 Main St – Norway – 49870

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Escanaba SVdP District Food Pantry - 115 N 8th St – Escanaba – 49829

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

All Saints SVdP Food Pantry – 816 Delta Ave – Gladstone – 49837

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

St. Francis de Sales SVdP Food Pantry - PO Box 251, 231 S. Cedar St – Manistique – 49854

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Immaculate Conception – St. Mary SVdP Food Pantry - 400 Central Ave – Florence – 54121

https://www.svdpup.org/contact-2/food-pantry-locations-hours/

Kingsford Maranatha Assembly of God, Maranatha Messengers - 920 S. Carpenter Ave - 49802

https://www.maranathaag.org/maranatha-messengers-2/

Alger Community Food Pantry - 312 Lynn St. - Munising - 49862

https://www.facebook.com/algercommunityfoodpantry/

Northern Michigan University Foundation c/o NMU Food Pantry - 1401 Presque Isle - Marquette - 49855

https://www.nmu.edu/dso/nmu-food-pantry

Trinity Episcopal Church Pantry - 205 E Montezuma Ave - Houghton - 49931

https://trinityhoughton.dioup.org/

Total Faith Ministries, Northern Food Bank - ROTB (Restoration of the Breach) Ministries - (Mail) 1445 East Cloverland Drive - Ironwood - 49938

Questions, call 906-364-3582 https://rotbministries.wordpress.com/

GM Helping Hands Food Pantry - P.O. Box 322 - Grand Marais - 49839

Questions, call 906-440-1622

31 Backpacks - 1100 Century Way - Houghton - 49931

https://www.facebook.com/31Backpacks/

Again, if you have a local pantry you would like added to the list, please email apietila@wluctv6.com and szerbel@wluctv6.com.