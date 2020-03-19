Virtual Marquette: a website keeping us connected during coronavirus closing

While social distancing is encouraged in our communities, a new website is helping to keep people connected.

It’s called “Virtual Marquette.” It’s providing free virtual event hosting to the community during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Businesses, professionals and community members can use the website to host classes, discussions or even musical performances. Then, people can get involved at home by joining the session.

“We just thought, what a great way to try to keep downtown open, even though we know we can’t physically be downtown. This allows businesses an opportunity to host events, to bring people together, but not actually be together,” said Elizabeth Peterson of Virtual Marquette.

Virtual classes taking place will be listed on the website. Interested community members will receive instructions on how to join after registering for an event.