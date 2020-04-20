'Virtual' Marquette Symphony Orchestra combines to play hymn from 'Finlandia'

Members of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra can't perform on stage right now, but they can share music from home.

Thirty-five musicians from the orchestra combined to form the "virtual" Marquette Symphony, recording themselves at home playing the hymn from "Finlandia" by Jean Sibelius. The video is available at the bottom of this article.

The orchestra released the video on Facebook Saturday, when the MSO was scheduled to give its final concert of the 2019-2020 season.

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra has officially canceled that performance and moved the entire program to September.

The orchestra announced last month that the "Spring Collaborations" performance was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The MSO Board of Trustees has decided that the concert could not be rescheduled during the 2019-2020 season.

The entire program will be performed on September 19, 2020 and will open the orchestra's 24th season. The program features Youth Concerto Competition winner Christine Harada Li of Ann Arbor performing Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1. The MSO will also collaborate for the first time with the NMU Choir to perform Bernstein's Chichester Psalms and Vaughan Williams' Toward the Unknown Region. The MSO will also play Argo by Emily Cooley.

Season and single ticket holders can contact the NMU Ticket Office by May 8 at 5:00 p.m. and pick one of the following options: Designate their April 18 ticket cost as a donation to the MSO; transfer their April 18 ticket(s) to the September 19 concert; or request a refund. All season ticket holders will be contacted this summer to renew their tickets for the upcoming season. Season ticket holders who choose to transfer their April 18 tickets to September 19 will have a reduced price for 2020-2021 season tickets.

The NMU Ticket Office can be reached by phone at 906-227-1032 or email at tickets@nmu.edu. Tickets will automatically be transferred to September 19 if ticket holders do not contact the ticket office by May 8 at 5:00 p.m.

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra wishes to thank the community for their wonderful support during the 2019-2020 season and looks forward to announcing more details this summer about the upcoming season.