Village of Alpha to host 107th consecutive Fourth of July celebration

The Village of Alpha in Iron County, is going through with their annual Fourth of July celebration. This will be the 107th consecutive year the area has had an event.

The parade line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. central time. There will be a flag raising. Then the parade, games and food.

"There isn't much going on. We might be one of the only 'games' in the area, that you can come out and have a good time that day. We are thrilled to death we are able to pull this off. We are so happy the township and the village, everybody is on board and willing to help us out. Thank you to all those folks. We really appreciate that,” said the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company co-owner, Stu Creel.

Alpha Michigan Brewing Company will be open at 10 a.m. central time. They encourage masks inside. There is space outside to sit while social distancing.

When dusk hits fireworks will be set off. They welcome all donations and are looking for volunteers to help.

For any questions please contact the brewery!

906-358-9551 or info@alphamibeer.com

